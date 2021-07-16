July 17, 2021

  • 88°

Vidor Police Beat 7.7 – 7.13.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:14 am Friday, July 16, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from July 7 – July 13, 2021:

Wednesday, July 7

  • Burglary at the 100 block of Garland Drive

Thursday, July 8

  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street
  • Sexual assault on Hwy. 90 near baseball fields
  • Burglary at the 300 block of North Dewitt Street
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Brightwood Street
  • Theft at the 21100 block of Interstate 10
  • Warrant at the 20800 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 300 block of East Bolivar Street

Friday, July 9

  • Burglary at the 3300 block of Evangeline Drive
  • Assault at the 200 block of Hebert Street
  • Shoplifting at the 1300 block of Main Street
  • Assist other agency at the 400 block of Main Street

Saturday, July 10

  • Stolen vehicle at the 100 block of Peach Street
  • Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at Dilley’s Towing
  • Warrant at the 1000 block of Church Street

Sunday, July 11

  • Assault at the 400 block of South Archie Street
  • Kidnapping at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Monday, July 12

  • Burglary at the 200 block of Hebert Street

Tuesday, July 13

  • Family disturbance at the 400 block of Canal Street
  • Fail to identify detained/arrested at the 600 block of Main Street
  • Harassment at the 100 block of West Bolivar Street

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar