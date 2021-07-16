Fatal wreck claims life of one woman

At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday at the 1200 block of 16th Street in Orange a wreck occurred between a silver Chevrolet Equinox and a black Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the Equinox was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle by fire fighters with the jaws of law, according to witnesses on the scene.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Barbara Jones, 53, of Huntsville, later passed away.

The Jeep Cherokee had front end damage.

South bound traffic on 16th Street was diverted for about an hour.

The case is under investigation by Orange Police traffic division.