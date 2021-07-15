Three charged with drug possession in connection with distribution of methamphetamine, heroin

On Thursday, July 15, 2021, Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County SWAT Team and the Vidor Police Department executed a search and arrest warrant in the 300 Block of Bluebird Street, Vidor, Orange County, Texas. This search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and heroin in the Vidor, Texas area.

Approximately 30 grams of Methamphetamine was located inside of the residence along with 30 grams of Heroin/Fentanyl and 100 Oxycodone tablets.

Also located in the residence were two handguns and numerous items of drug distribution paraphernalia.

After the investigation, Cody Alaniz was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) – > 4 grams < 200 grams [2nd Degree Felony] and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Oxycodone) – > 1 gram < 4 grams [3rd Degree Felony].

A second occupant, Toby Alaniz, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Heroin/Fentanyl) – > 4 grams < 200 grams [2nd Degree Felony], Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Methamphetamine) < 1 gram [State Jail Felony] and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Oxycodone) < 1 gram [State Jail Felony], and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm – 3rd Degree Felony

A third occupant, Tori Lynn Arriaga, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Oxycodone) – > 4 grams < 200 grams [2nd Degree Felony] and Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 (Heroin/Fentanyl) < 1 gram [State Jail Felony]

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Honorable Judge Parkhurst, and the Vidor Police Department with their assistance in this investigation.