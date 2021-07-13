Wade Daniel Concert
Wade Daniel, former worship leader of North Orange Baptist Church and currently of First Baptist Church of Bartlesville, OK, will present a vocal and piano concert at 12 noon, Monday, July 26, at the Christian Life Center of North Orange Baptist Church at 4775 N 16th Street in Orange. A covered dish lunch will be served. The event is free.
