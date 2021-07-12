Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.5 – 7.9.21

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 5 – July 9, 2021:

Elgia Griffin and Kristin Cooks

Scott Farque and Shannon Seelye

Keaton Langston and Brittney Ashworth

Michael Menard and Amber Taylor

Austin Johnson and Brittney Premeaux

Larry Copeland and Linda Dennis

Odis Gabow and Deanna Cockrell

Jonathon DeLadurantey and Susan Covey

Wesley Gossett and Angela Loller