Local entities see less in sales tax revenue

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced, on Thursday, he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $893.2 million in local sales tax allocations for July, 20 percent more than in July 2020. Despite the numbers being higher across the state, most local entities are seeing a decrease in sales tax revenue payments this round.

These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.

Cities of Orange and Pinehurst saw the largest increase with this payment. Orange received over 17 percent increase when comparing $439,922 in July 2020 to $515,361 this payment. City of Pinehurst received almost a 16 percent increase when comparing $53,985 in 2020 to $62,550 for this payment.

City of West Orange and Orange County also saw slight increases in payments.

Rose City had a 14 percent decrease in sales tax revenue in this payment and over seven percent decrease for year to date when comparing $104,406.58 year to date in 2020 to $96,779.74 so far in 2021.

Orange Co ESD 3 saw a significant decrease in payments with $23,687.36 in July 2020 compared to $17,351.52 in 2021, over 26 percent less. However, for year to date, the entity shows over a seven percent increase in year-to-date payments. Orange County ESD 3 covers the Little Cypress area, north of the city of Orange.