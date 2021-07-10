FAITH: What? Can it be? Russia, Iran and Turkey together?

Things are progressing in the Middle East. It is so bizarre to see Revelation unfold before our very eyes. If you are like me and have read Revelations all your adult life, then it is exciting to see the prophecies come true.

In Ezekiel 38, the Lord revealed a 10–nation coalition that will assemble in the Last Days. The names and places that Ezekiel describes are foreign to us today. You won’t find the name “Russia” anywhere in the Bible. Did you know that Persia changed its name to Iran? Or Gomer in the Bible is now modern-day Germany? Or that “Gog” in the Bible is probably a name or title rather than land? The nation we know as Russia, figures prominently in prophecy. In Ezekiel’s list of 10 names, the third name, Rosh, is most likely the territory we know as Russia. Not only do the two names bear phonetic similarity, but Ezekiel’s description of the location also points to Russia. Whenever we find compass points, or geographical directions in prophecy, they are given in relation to the position of Israel. Biblical prophets assumed Israel to be the center of the world, therefore all information describing “king of the North” would be Russia. You can’t read Revelation without referencing Ezekiel.

CBN.org stated this – “What we watch in the book of Ezekiel, chapters 38 and 39, which is known as the “eschatological” future war of Gog and Magog, is the Arab states being very calm and quit towards Israel. Israel is reconstructed, peaceful, prosperous, calm, secure and then a Russian-Iranian-Turkish alliance forms against Israel.”

The scripture that CBN.org is pointing to is the alliance that Iran, Turkey and Russia are building. It’s a new model of bilateral ties. In the “Begin-Sadat Center” reported on June 22, 2021, the title reads “A Eurasianist model of foreign relations” – “Unshackled by formal alliances, the trio (Russia, Iran and Turkey) is showing it can work together to limit Western influence (What??? – no American influence for Israel?) while avoiding an overreliance on one another.

This mixture of correlating and contradictory interests, which characterizes the new Eurasianist model of bilateral relations, is a product of the changing global order.” If you’re like me – I had to look up what “Eurasianist” meant. It means a political movement in Russia that posits that Russian civilization does not belong in the “European” or “Asian” categories but instead to the geopolitical concept of Eurasia. So what does that mean? According to https://impakter.com/deadly-ideology-putin-eurasianism/ – “Contrary to what many people think, Putin’s goal is not simply a matter of restoring the Soviet Union or the empire of the Tsars. It’s much more than that. And it is terrifying. Russia is an economic midget, but it has chosen guns over butter, and as a result, it is a military giant. With immense ambitions and a single overriding objective: establish Eurasia as a world power displacing America. The ideology driving Putin has a name: Eurasianism.”

Ezekiel 38:17 – ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: You are the one I spoke of in former days by my servants the prophets of Israel. At that time they prophesied for years that I would bring you against them. 18 This is what will happen in that day: When Gog (Russia) attacks the land of Israel, my hot anger will be aroused, declares the Sovereign Lord.”

I think the Lords hot anger is coming soon. It’s no wonder the regular lay person, like myself, finds it so difficult to follow what the prophecies are. I do know God expects me to try and follow along.

Matthew 11:15 states – “Whoever has ears, let them hear.”

And surprisingly, that is not the only place Jesus spoke those words. Six other places Jesus says “whoever has ears, let them hear.” He is wanting us not only to listen, but comprehend. Most of the people he was speaking to could hear, or they would not have been listening to Jesus speak. Jesus was saying – comprehend what I am saying! God would not have gone thru the trouble to leave His written word if He did not want us to read it, and study it. Pray for wisdom; that God will open your ears and eyes to what His word is saying. Be Ready! Jesus is returning very soon!

Karen Y. Stevens, Executive Director, Meals on Wheels