July 10, 2021

  • 77°
Van Wade/Orange Leader

Sabine Federal CU honors Adams

By Van Wade

Published 11:55 am Friday, July 9, 2021

There was an awesome retirement reception held for long-time Sabine Federal Credit Union employee Cynthia Adams Friday at the credit union.

Adams (left) celebrates with fellow long-time employee Sharon Brown. Adams had 30 tremendous years of dedicated service to the credit union.

Print Article