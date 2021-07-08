Today is July 8

National Culinary Arts Month

Tackle some culinary skills. Bring home a new recipe or kitchen tool. Watch your favorite cooking show. While you’re experimenting in your kitchen, send a shout out to your favorite chef or cook. Let them know you appreciate their talents. Tell them why you keep coming back for more.

National Culinary Arts Month has been observed since at least 2002.

**

Enjoy a homemade crispy pan pizza

Crunchy, savory pizza is a comfort food that is beloved across the globe. Everyone should have a go-to pizza recipe in his or her culinary repertoire.

This recipe for “Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza,” courtesy of King Arthur’s Flour, was chosen as their 2020 Recipe of the Year, and with good reason. It has crispy golden edges with a thick layer of melted cheese to go with a delicate crust. With minimal kneading, the dough doesn’t require fancy equipment — just the typical home kitchen.

Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza

Yield One 9- to 10-inch pan pizza

Crust

2 cups King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon instant yeast or active dry yeast

3⁄4 cup lukewarm water

1 tablespoon olive oil plus 11⁄2 tablespoons for the pan

Topping

6 ounces mozzarella, grated (about 11⁄4 cups, loosely packed)

1⁄3 to 1⁄2 cup tomato sauce or pizza sauce, homemade or store-bought

Freshly grated hard cheese (e.g. Parmesan, Asiago, Romano) and fresh herbs (oregano, basil, thyme) for sprinkling on top after baking, (optional)