Murder suspect arrested on unrelated charges

PRESS RELEASE — On Thursday, July 8, 2021, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division secured a Murder Warrant for Darius Rashard Stevenson, b/m, DOB 08/17/1984 in connection to the shooting death of Brennon Harlan Lee Flores, w/m, DOB 05/24/2000, which occurred on July 6, 2021 in Vidor, Texas.

Darius Stevenson is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on an unrelated offense.

Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney would like to express his gratitude to the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and hard work on this homicide. In addition, Sheriff Mooney appreciates the assistance from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Port Arthur Police Department, Port Arthur ISD Police Department, Nederland Police Department, Groves City Marshall’s Office, Beaumont Police Department, Vidor Police Department, and the United States Marshall’s Office.