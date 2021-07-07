OP-ED: Positive Highlights: There is help

Mental health is a subject I am so passionate about because we see it in all AGE BRACKETS and in all RACES. You never know what a person is going through and that is why it is so important to communicate with people.

In this generation, we see a huge number of our youth committing suicides and suffering from situations they are afraid to talk about. There are parents and families who often sweep important issues under the rug such as child molestation, rape, incest, drugs and alcohol, suicidal thoughts, abandonment, child prostitution, bullying and the list goes on and on.

Often families think if they ignore the problem, it will go away. When this happens, this leads to children who grow into troublesome adults. If we do not acknowledge the situations at hand, people will be LOST.

Often times I say it costs nothing to be kind and loving. A simple smile can heal a person’s day. But the irony is, I see so many adults portraying such a negative image that our youth do not know who to turn to.

The severity of mental health is very important and it is going to take leaders in the community, parents, families, teachers, churches etc. to step up and show both children and adults it is OK to speak to someone. There are programs that are here to help assist with people suffering from mental health as well as hotlines for assistance.

Let us all learn to be an example of love and encourage someone they are not alone. It takes a COMMUNITY to build and heal one another.

Mary Ekene/ Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc./ NAACP Executive Board Member Orange Chapter/ Activist & Author for Bring Positivity Back, Owner/Founder of Livol LLC