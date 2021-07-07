OC Sheriff Department adds two new K9 deputies

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the addition of two new Deputies, K9 Rudy and K9 Phoenix, to the Patrol Division. Deputy Chris Arriola and Brandon Mojica have recently returned from an intensive K-9 handler course where they were trained to use K9 Deputies as dual purpose for narcotics, tracking, and suspect apprehension. Deputy Arriola has been paired with a Belgium Malinois named Rudy. Deputy Mojica has been paired with a Belgium Malinois named Phoenix. Sheriff Mooney believes the K9 Program is an essential tool for the day to day operations of the Sheriff’s Office. The K9 Units are used for traffic stops, tracking of suspects, and searching the jail for contraband. The jail is searched routinely for items of contraband, such as tobacco, drugs, or weapons. This is to ensure the safety of staff and inmates. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to improve and update this program to better serve the citizens of Orange County. Help us welcome the new unit to the team.