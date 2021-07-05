Today is July 5

National Graham Cracker Day

Although they might not be the first cookies you reach for when your sweet tooth strikes, the humble graham cracker is needed for s’mores, graham cracker pie crusts, cookies, and even banana pudding with graham cracker crumbles. Graham crackers can give many desserts an extra dose of crunch and sweetness. So pick a graham cracker-centric recipe to make today for National Graham Cracker Day.

WORLD WATERCOLOR MONTH

World Watercolor Month, observed annually in July, celebrates art and creativity through the use of watercolors.

Watercolor (watercolour, aquarelle) is a beautiful medium that has captivated people around the globe for centuries. Today, artists produce amazing paintings each day. In addition, sketchers continue to popularize watercoloring as a wonderful way to add life and color to drawings of the world around them.

This monthly observance encourages people to paint with watercolor. It’s also a good time to raise awareness about the importance of art and creativity everywhere. Of course, anyone can join the celebration. Whether you’re a master watercolorists or a beginner, it’s your time to show off your art.

Now is the time to commit to making a watercolor painting or sketch. You have all month to practice. If you’re an expert, it’s never a bad idea to brush up your skills. Consider adding a picnic and friends and make it a fun painting party, according to https://nationaldaycalendar.com/world-water-color-month-july/.

HOW TO OBSERVE #WorldWatercolorMonth

Celebrate World Watercolor Month by supporting charitable art organizations near you. There are many ways to get involved, too!

Donate watercolor supplies.

Volunteer to teach art classes both virtual and in person.

Make monetary donations.

Support art education and artists in your area and around the world.

Host an auction, fundraiser, or another event to keep your local kids painting and creating.

Share your favorite watercolors.

Your help will provide much-needed support for kids in need. Visit www.worldwatercolor.com to learn more!