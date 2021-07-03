Offering a helping hand while filling up

Orange County Disaster Rebuild will get a helping hand from local food trucks such as Taco Rey on Fridays in the Courthouse parking lot. Each Friday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at least two food trucks will operate from the location giving courthouse and administration building staff an opportunity to experience the flavors offered and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Orange County Disaster Rebuild to help out the organization as it prepares for the 2021 Hurricane Season.