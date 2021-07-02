July 2, 2021

  82°
Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S Summer Stampede and Science Camps a huge success

By Van Wade

Published 8:53 am Friday, July 2, 2021

Summer Stampede Math and Science Camps were a huge success! We are so happy that our students had the opportunity to engage in learning during the summer months! See you at the Reading and Language Arts camps in July!

