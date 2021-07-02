Orange Police Beat 7.1.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from July 1, 2021:
- Warrant service at the 1200 block of Texas Street
- Warrant service at the 6300 block of Bent Water Drive
- Warrant at the 9500 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 800 block of Simmons Drive
- Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Interstate 10
- Family disturbance at the 3500 block of Bowling Lane
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
