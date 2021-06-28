Newton County Sheriff’s report 6.28.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 51 calls to service last week from June 21st to June 27th, 2021. We currently have 18 inmates in the following Jails, 8 housed in Newton, 10 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 4 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following individuals were booked and arraigned:

Farr, Willie Ned Sr. Arrest Date: June 22, 2021 (Class A) Viol Bond/Protective Order

Cude, Glenn Eric Arrest Date: June 22, 2021 (Class C) Public Intoxication

Haywood, Robert Earnest Arrest Date: June 22, 2021 Bond Forfeiture on Poss C/s

Released on Probation

Nolan, Travis John Arrest Date: June 25, 2021 (F3) Evading Arrest Det W/Vehicle – (F2) Poss. CS 1>=4G < 200G

Grant, Trisstian Arrest Date: June 27, 2021 FTA/Poss Marij (Hardin Co.)

On Friday, June 25th, 2021, at approximately 5:35 hours, Newton County Dispatchers were notified that DPS Trooper Hunt was in pursuit of an individual operating a motorcycle that was about to enter the county on FM 363 and was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. The motorcycle proceeded on 363 and went through Bleakwood, Bon Wier and turned west on Hwy 190. He continued to the City of Newton where he laid the motorcycle down just northwest of the Courthouse on Glover Dr. at Patterson St. I want to commend Trooper Hunt for bringing this situation to a safe conclusion. Nolan was treated at the scene and booked into Newton County Jail; his bond was set at $50,000.00. Parks and Wildlife Officer, and I joined the pursuit in Bon Wier, and Newton PD were there when the pursuit ended in Newton.

We are now into the 101 Critical Days of Summer. I submitted Safety Tips to consider during this time in Newton County News and will add it to our Facebook Page. We are in the process of forming a NCSO volunteer program. Because of the geographics of Newton County, we will schedule these meetings in a location to make it easy for citizens to attend. We will publish more information, location, and dates on our Facebook Page.

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO :

Bleakwood: Abandoned Auto; UUMV, Theft, Reckless Driving

Buna: Suspicious Activity/Vehicle

Newton (Unincorporated Limits): Hwy 87 South Reckless Driving, Suspicious Activity, Cruelty to Animals, Burning Tires, Assault Family Violence, Possible Scam (Message via. Facebook about their friend being held hostage and requested a Ransom)

Farrsville: Trespassing

Deweyville: Suspicious Activity, Noise/Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol, Disturbance/Verbal

Sunset Acres: Trespassing

Call: Officer Assist another Agency

Bon Wier: Suspicious Activity

Hartburg: Suspicious Activity/Extra Patrol

Belgrade: Extra Patrol

Old Champion: Noise – Loud Car

Wiergate: Animal Nuisance/Loose Livestock

Burkeville: Suspicious Activity, Fraud/Identity Theft

Old Salem: Theft