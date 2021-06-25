Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.14-6.20.21
From staff reports
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 14 – June 20, 2021:
Monday, June 14
- Disturbance at the 6000 block of Queens Court in Orange
Tuesday, June 15
- Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
- Burglary at the 400 block of Boone Road in Vidor
- Theft at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
- Sex offender verification on Simmons Road in Vidor
- Burglary at the 9400 block of Andy Lane in Orange
- Sexual assault in the Vidor area
- Missing person at the 3700 block of Windy Lane in Orange
- Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange
Wednesday, June 16
- Animal bite at the 7000 block of Chauncy Street in Orange
- Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd om Orange
- Traffic stop on Butler Road in Vidor. All three occupants were arrested for pending criminal charges
Thursday, June 17
- Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Wade Road in Orange
Friday, June 18
- Disturbance at the 7000 block of Cohenhour Road in Orange
- Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Main Street in Vidor.
Saturday, June 19
- Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
- Theft at the 2800 block of Dennis Lane in Orange
- Suspicious vehicle on Flamingo Street in Rose City
- Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
- Assault at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor
- Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
- Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Lawrence Road in Orange
Sunday, June 20
- Burglary on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
- Disturbance at the 9400 block of Skeeter Drive in Orange
SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office
