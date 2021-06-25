June 25, 2021

  • 82°

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 6.14-6.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:39 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from June 14 – June 20, 2021:

Monday, June 14

  • Disturbance at the 6000 block of Queens Court in Orange

Tuesday, June 15

  • Assault at the 300 block of Greathouse in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 400 block of Boone Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 24000 block of Interstate 10 in Rose City
  • Sex offender verification on Simmons Road in Vidor
  • Burglary at the 9400 block of Andy Lane in Orange
  • Sexual assault in the Vidor area
  • Missing person at the 3700 block of Windy Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 2800 block of Patillo Road in Orange

Wednesday, June 16

  • Animal bite at the 7000 block of Chauncy Street in Orange
  • Threats at the 12000 block of Sam Rayburn Blvd om Orange
  • Traffic stop on Butler Road in Vidor. All three occupants were arrested for pending criminal charges

Thursday, June 17

  • Stolen vehicle at the 8000 block of Wade Road in Orange

Friday, June 18

  • Disturbance at the 7000 block of Cohenhour Road in Orange
  • Suspicious person at the 5600 block of Main Street in Vidor.

Saturday, June 19

  • Stolen vehicle at the 7900 block of Farm to Market Road 1130 in Orange
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Dennis Lane in Orange
  • Suspicious vehicle on Flamingo Street in Rose City
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
  • Assault at the 2400 block of Main Street in Vidor
  • Sexual assault of a child in the Orange area
  • Suspicious person at the 1300 block of Lawrence Road in Orange

Sunday, June 20

  • Burglary on State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9400 block of Skeeter Drive in Orange

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar