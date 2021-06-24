Orange Police Beat 6.23.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 23, 2021:
- Burglary at the 2000 block of 4th Street
- Warrant service at the 2200 block of Westway Street
- Warrant at the 100 block of Forest Drive
- Warrant on Circle P
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Cookin’ it up in VISD Cooking Camp
Kids in VISD Community Education cooking camp had a great time making a hamburger casserole, salad, and two kinds of... read more