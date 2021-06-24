Gopher Industrial is having a Fish Fry Fundraiser to benefit United Way of Orange County on Friday, July 23. We still start serving at 11 a.m. until we are sold out. It will take place at the Orange Boating Club. Plates are $10 and will include fried fish, beans, potato salad, and hushpuppies. Deliveries are available for preorders of 10 or more. Delivery requests must be made by Friday, July 16. To preorder, contact Kristin at drs@uwoctx.org or 409-883-3591.