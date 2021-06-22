Pursuit begins in Orange, ends in Tyler County
On Tuesday, June 22, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tyler County Sheriff’s Office was advised Hardin County Deputies were in pursuit of a BMW passenger car on State Hwy. 69.
While enroute, deputies learned the pursuit originated in the City of Orange, traveling through Jefferson and Hardin Counties and ended ion a private road just inside Tyler County.
The driver fled on foot into a wooded area near Tyler/Hardin County line. Agencies, including the Tyler County Sheriffs Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Orange Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and ATF were quickly able to secure a perimeter around the wooded area.
Texas Department oof Criminal Justice K-9 Units from Livingston and Dayton were successful in tracking the suspect at at approximately 2 p.m. the suspect was arrested.
The suspect was identified as Gregory Sawin, 45, of Denver, Colorado.
Sawin was wanted in Colorado for a parole violation. He was transported to the Orange County Jail where he will face additional charges.
