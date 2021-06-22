Newton County Sheriff’s Report 6.22.21
Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 63 calls to service last week from June 13th, 2021 to June 20th, 2021. We currently have 22 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 13 housed in Jasper. Last week there were 12 individuals booked into the Jail.
Call: Harassment, Extra Patrol
Burkeville: Trespassing
Deweyville: Theft, 4-Wheeler Call, Trespassing, Suspicious Activity, Extra Patrol
Burkeville: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (UUMV),
Buna – Hwy 62: Cruelty to Animals
Toledo Bend: Follow-up/Case Inquiry, Extra Patrol
Buckhorn: Animal Nuisance (i.e., Dogs attacking Cows)
Trout Creek: Reckless Driver,
Bon Wier: Trespassing
Burkeville: Burglary, Extra Patrol
Pine Grove: Burglary
Newton (Unincorporated Limits): Burglary
Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”
