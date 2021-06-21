Orange County marriage licenses issued 6.14-6.18.21
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of June 14 – June 18, 2021:
Jonathan A. Droddy and Crystal M. Dailey
Zachary M. McCune and Connie C. Voshell Cooper
Shaquille A. Freeman and Shavonna M. Eason
David C. Eaves and Judith B. Cartlidge
Markeith L. Papilion and Otisa V. Davenport
Travis C. Hudson, Jr. and Angela C. Cline
Micah L. Unruh and Autumn L. McGough
Brandon S. Desormeaux and Rebecca G. Asher
Kamron G.J Vincent and Olivia F. Watson
Kolbie R. Humble and Kameron L. Cuniff
Terry L. Daley and Josephine C. Giannola
James A. Smith and Tammy J. Willis
