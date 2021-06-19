Orange home to new senior living complex

AUSTIN – Wednesday the Texas General Land Office (GLO) disaster recovery team celebrated the completion of two multifamily housing complexes to replace affordable rental housing damaged or destroyed in Hurricane Harvey.

The GLO awarded $7,444,631 to repair the Pebble Creek Apartments, a 208-unit affordable rental complex in Port Arthur, in addition to $8,780,000 to newly construct the SilverLeaf at Orange, an 80-unit senior apartment community.

Nearly 76% of these units are guaranteed for low-to-moderate income (LMI) residents, with 72 of the SilverLeaf at Orange units and 146 of Pebble Creek Apartments units being set aside specifically for LMI families.

“It was challenging building in the rain,” StoneLeaf Companies Principal and Silver Leaf Senior Apartment Community Developer Mike Sugre said. “The residents are very happy.”

One resident was able to return to the area after the hurricanes because of the new development, according to Texas General Land Office Brittany Eck.

“This is brand new affordable housing,” Eck said. “It is through the affordable rental program.”

Eck said the applications after a storm are in stages. The first 30 days are for repairs, the next 30 days for reconstruction and then 30 days for new construction.

“This is the fruits of that labor,” Eck said. “We have completed 35 projects across nine counties and there are a total of 80 projects.”

Of those four affordable multifamily housing developments were approved in Orange County for total of 196 units and a total allocation of $15.484,611.

Through the Homeowner Assistance Program, 97 homes were rebuilt.

Silver Leaf has 80 units and nine residents at this time. To apply, the first step is to make an appointment according to Manager Shivaun Dennis.

“They can view the unit during the appointment,” Dennis said. “There is a $15 application fee.

To make an appointment, call 409-745-9696 or visit SilverLeafAtOrange.com

Marlene, a resident, moved in during April. She had applied while the units were still under construction in September.

“Rain, and cold weather slowed down the construction,” Marlene said. “I am glad to be here.”

She added that she was always concerned her well would go out where she lived previously.

“She does not have to worry about that or he responsibility of a house, her sister in law Kathy added.

GLO has undertaken very impressive efforts using $588 million in Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds to help rehabilitate, reconstruct and construct 80 multifamily rental housing damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Harvey in 48 eligible counties outside of the city of Houston and Harris County, which requested and were granted direct allocations of funds from HUD to conduct housing programs.

In total, 6,002 rental homes are being rebuilt or newly constructed to replenish affordable workforce housing. Of the multifamily affordable housing units being rebuilt by the GLO, nearly 80% are guaranteed to house low-to moderate-income residents for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.

In this program, applicants for the funding are required to designate at least 51% of the units for low- to moderate-income families with rents capped at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home Investment Partnership (HOME) limits. Per HUD guidelines, a family is considered low- to moderate-income if they earn 80% or less than the Area Median Family Income (AMFI). Each apartment complex will be restricted for low-income housing for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.