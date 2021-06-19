It’s Carnival Time!

Officially opening the gates for the Lions Charity Carnival with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday. Each year, the carnival is dedicated to a Lions member. This year, it is dedicated to the Lions lost. From Bridge City: Winn LeLeux, Keven Pikor and Chris LeLeux. From Orange: Larry David, Dan Mohon and Ralph Thon. Carnival gates open 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday which is also Kiddie Day from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Carnival will continue June 23-June 26 and June 30 – July 1.