Orange Police Beat 6.17.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:44 am Friday, June 18, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 17, 2021:

  • Weapons offense on Carpenter’s Place
  • Damaged property at the 1200 block of 16th Street
  • Assault at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Miscellaneous incidents at the 2900 block of Bob Hall Road

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

