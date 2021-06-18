June 19, 2021

  • 72°

Mustangs chime in at No. 4 in 4A-D2 poll

By Van Wade

Published 2:19 pm Friday, June 18, 2021

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs check in at No. 4 in the preseason Class 4A Division II football poll by Texas Football. As usual, there are a lot of familiar teams in the poll. The Mustangs have faced every team in it in the playoffs, along with State Championship Games.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar