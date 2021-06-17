VIDEO: Cowboy Church of Orange County Vacation Bible School
Cowboy Church of Orange County’s first Vacation Bible School in their new Children’s Building will be held July 13-14, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Varmint Hunt.” There will be both indoor and outdoor activities. Lunch and snacks provided. Online enrollment is now open on Facebook page: Cowboy Church of Orange County Children’s Church. This event is free.
You Might Like
Today is June 17
2021 fashion trends to watch: Late 90s comeback and more Keeping up on the latest fashion trends often means having... read more