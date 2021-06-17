NWS Lake Charles tropical update: 10 a.m. 6.17.21

NHC expects a tropical depression to form tonight or tomorrow in the Gulf of Mexico, and reach the Louisiana coast on Saturday.

The forecast for our region depends on where the rain bands set up. If we have a rain band, expect up to 5 inches of rain and a small tornado threat Friday and Saturday.

Tides will run 1-2 feet above normal Friday through the weekend.

Winds will gust in the 25 to 30 mph range Friday and Saturday.