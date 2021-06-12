Today is June 12
How June got its name (And other fun facts)
There are 12 months in a year, and each has it’s own unique name. Have you ever wondered where these names originated, or why certain months do not seem to match up to their Latin numerical prefixes?
This June, it can be interesting to learn how the sixth month of the year got its name.
The 12-month calendar used today differs greatly from past calendars. The Ancient Romans were instrumental in establishing the structure on which the modern calendar was built, including the names of the months. The original Roman calendar consisted of 10 months and began in March. There was believed to be a period of unnamed time during the winter when not much was going on with agriculture, and thusly didn’t really concern ancient timekeepers. This period would later be broken up into the months of January and February.
Many months, such as March, were named after Roman Gods. Historians believe March was named after Mars, the Roman god of war. May was named after Maia, an earth goddess of plants.
The month of June also gets its name from an important Roman figure. June was named for the goddess Juno, who was the queen of the gods. Juno was the patroness of marriages and weddings, according to Roman mythology. Since June and the summer season were prime times for couples to wed, it seemed fitting that the month be named after this queen of weddings.
There’s more to June than a name. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, June’s birth month flowers are the very fragrant and beautiful rose and honeysuckle. Roses represent love, affection and friendship. Honeysuckle is a strong symbol of everlasting bonds of love.
June also is one of only two months that has three birthstones. The American Gem Society states that June’s birthstones include the opalescent pearl; the color-changing alexandrite, which is one of the most valuable gems on Earth; and the light-scattering, shimmery moonstone. Each of these stones is mysterious and hard to come by.
People born in the month of June fall under the Gemini or Cancer astrological signs. According to many astrological sources, Geminis tend to be gentle, affectionate and curious. However, because it is a sign of the twins, Geminis may exhibit two different personalities or may be inconsistent and indecisive. Gemini belongs to the element of air, and this is related to aspects of the mind.
Cancers can be imaginative, emotional and persuasive. Negative traits include suspicion, insecurity and moodiness. Cancers tend to care much about matters of the family and home. Cancer is a sign that belongs to the element of water, which is guided by emotion and the heart.
People born in June in the Northern hemisphere get to celebrate their birthdays during some of the best weather of the year. Some famous June birthdays include Johnny Depp, President Donald Trump, Paul McCartney, and Angelina Jolie.
Landing right in the middle of the year, June is an exciting month full of interesting history
**
World Doll Day
Top-selling gifts from years past
Many children who grew up in the 1980s hoped to find a wrapped Cabbage Patch Doll under the tree on Christmas morning, and many parents went to great lengths to procure such dolls for their children.
Cabbage Patch Dolls are just one example of a toy creating a shopping frenzy. Over the years, many toys have become the must-have presents of their times. The following is a history of some of the more popular gifts from bygone years.
1984: Transformers were a must-have present in 1984. Originally produced by a Japanese toy company, Transformers were eventually produced by Hasbro and became so popular they were a toy that spawned an animated series (not the series leading to the toy) and later block-buster live-action movies.
1985: Just about every child, and maybe even adult, wanted a Nintendo Entertainment System for Christmas in the 1980s. The system ushered in a new era of gaming, and helped make Super Mario Bros. a household name. NES continued its success for several years, selling seven million systems during the 1988 holiday season.
1986: Introduced the previous year, Teddy Ruxpin was an animatronic bear that would tell stories from a cassette tape inserted in his back.
1990: Were you a fan of Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, or Raphael? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were named after Renaissance artists, but they were just pizza-eating teenage heroes at the start of the 1990s. Kids obsessed over these action figures and the animated series that featured them.
1992: Barbie has always been a popular holiday gift, but her reinvented Barbie Dream House was something girls were clamoring for in the early 1990s. Barbie’s trendsetting home featured a ringing telephone, a working doorbell and a fireplace that lit up.
1993: The Talkboy was a portable audio cassette player and recorder made popular by the movie “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”
1995: Beanie Babies were a popular line of collectibles that enjoyed their heyday in 1995. Rare Beanie Babies would later be worth hundreds of dollars.
1997: Tamagotchi made its appearance and became a premiere virtual “pet.” Industry insiders estimate that, at the height of its popularity, 15 Tamagotchis sold every minute across North America.
1998: Building on the Tamagotchi success, Furbies were poised to become a hit as well. And they did, as 27 million Furbies were sold in 1998 alone.
Pokémon cards, Razor Scooters, Nintendo DS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and many other gifts have reigned supreme during the holiday shopping season. Last year L.O.L. Surprise Dolls were the sleeper hit, and who is to say which gift will capture the hearts of kids this year?
WO-S student selected for internship at UT to analyze NASA Earth and Space Science Data
To The Leader Darian Hardin, a student from West Orange-Stark High School has been selected for the prestigious STEM Enhancement... read more