June 11, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT 6.11.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:36 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

ORANGE COUNTY: Beginning Monday, crews will be working on the concrete median daily throughout the week, 9am-3:30pm, along I10 east and westbound between SH12 and SH62. Throughout this section, I10 westbound will be down to two lanes of traffic and I10 eastbound will be down to one lane of traffic.

***Weather permitting  

