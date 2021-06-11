Orange Police Beat 6.9-6.10.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 10, 2021:
Wednesday, June 9
- Theft at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
- Controlled substance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Abandon vehicle at the north service road at Farm to Market Road 1136
- Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 105 Camellia Ave
- Assault at the 2100 block of Dupont
Thursday, June 10
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100
- Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Driving under the influence alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
- Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
- Fraud at the 300 block of North Farragut Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
