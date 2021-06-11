June 11, 2021

Orange Police Beat 6.9-6.10.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:00 am Friday, June 11, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 9 – June 10, 2021:

Wednesday, June 9

  • Theft at the 6300 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the 9000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
  • Abandon vehicle at the north service road at Farm to Market Road 1136
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Camellia Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 105 Camellia Ave
  • Assault at the 2100 block of Dupont

Thursday, June 10

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 7100
  • Warrant at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Driving under the influence alcohol at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of Border Street
  • Fraud at the 300 block of North Farragut Ave

 

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

