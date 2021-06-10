Orange Police Beat 6.7.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from June 7, 2021:
- Public intoxication at the 2600 block of 8th Street
- Found property at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Three reports of a runaway juvenile at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Controlled substance at Park and Strickland
- Warrant service at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Fatal traffic collision at the 4700 block of State Hwy. 62
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
