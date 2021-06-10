Combs made tremendous impact promoting LC-M CISD

There is no doubt that Sherry Combs will be missed for all of our hard work and dedication for being the Community Relations Coordinator for LC-M CISD the past 20 years.

She is retiring after a great run of service to the district in which she was a blessing to the administration staffs, faculty and students. She has always been spot-on in getting information out to all of the local media outlets over all the years. She also spent many years with West Orange-Cove CISD and LifeShare Blood Center.

Here, she receives a special award from LC-M Superintendent Stacey Brister.