June 8, 2021

Honey Bear officers shine at camp

By Van Wade

Published 9:17 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Officer Camp was a blast for members of the LC-M Honey Bear Drill Team as they participated at the camp at Danceline USA.

Captain Madeline Finn, Lt. Breahna Burrows, and Lt. Jimena Solis worked extremely hard.

The girls received Officer Line Super Sweepstakes and Incredible Introduction. Madeline and Breahna received the Elite Team Award

