Honey Bear officers shine at camp
Officer Camp was a blast for members of the LC-M Honey Bear Drill Team as they participated at the camp at Danceline USA.
Captain Madeline Finn, Lt. Breahna Burrows, and Lt. Jimena Solis worked extremely hard.
The girls received Officer Line Super Sweepstakes and Incredible Introduction. Madeline and Breahna received the Elite Team Award
You Might Like
Man walking in road struck by vehicle
On Monday, June 7, 2021, at 11:05 p.m., officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the... read more