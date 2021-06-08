Hayes BCI Employee of the Month

Pam Hayes was recently named the Bridge City Intermediate Employee of the Month.

Coach Hayes just finished up her 30th year in education and her 26th and final year with BCISD. She has done everything from Special Education to regular classroom instruction, and has spent the past several years as a PE Coach.

Coach Hayes says from the time she could talk she always said she wanted to be a teacher, and she’s known her entire life that was without a doubt was she was called to do. She says she loves that her job is pretty much playing with kids all day and watching them grow. She grew up in Sulphur, Louisiana and attended East Texas Baptist University in Marshall where she graduated on basketball and music scholarships.

She is well known for her unending kindness, loving hugs, and giving heart. She has managed efforts to collect shoes for children in need and so much more to give back to others.

She is married, enjoys cycling in her free time, and she is very active in her church. While we wish her happiness and relaxation in her retirement, she is leaving some big shoes to fill! Thank you Coach Hayes for finishing your career strong and for all of your years spent dedicated to the children in our district. We will miss you tremendously!