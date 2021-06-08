Dr. Jaime R. Taylor Named Sole Finalist in Lamar University Presidential Search

Chancellor Brian McCall has selected Jaime R. Taylor, Ph.D., as sole finalist in the Lamar University presidential search. Dr. Taylor was selected following an extensive national search.

Dr. Taylor has served since 2018 as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, with a student enrollment of nearly 13,000. As the university’s chief academic officer, he has led successful initiatives to increase first-year retention and graduation rates and align academic programs with critical community and workforce needs.

Dr. Taylor previously served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he spent most of his career as a faculty member in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

“I want to thank LU alumni Regent Bill Scott and Regent David Montagne for co-chairing a successful search, as well as Regents Duke Austin and Alan Tinsley for their active participation, and all the other members of the search committee for their time and thoughtful consideration during the search process,” said Chancellor Brian McCall.

“Dr. Taylor is an innovative, student-centered leader who understands the power of collaborating with community leaders and industry to leverage the full resources of a doctoral-granting university for the benefit of the region and state, and I’m confident he’ll be able to lead Lamar to new levels of achievement and success,” Chancellor McCall added.

Dr. Taylor earned an associate of applied science degree in Industrial Engineering Technology from Nashville State Technical Institute, a bachelor’s degree in Physics and Mathematics from Austin Peay State University, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee Space Institute.

“I could not be more excited about joining Lamar University and for the opportunity to work with Chancellor McCall,” said Dr. Taylor. “I was extremely pleased to see that Lamar University’s Strategic Plan reflects my passion for student success, retention, and creating career-ready and life-long learners who can find success after they graduate.”

“I am eager to learn from the faculty, staff, students, alumni, and members of the Beaumont community of their vision for what is next for Lamar University and to determine how we can work together to ensure that vision becomes a reality,” Dr. Taylor added.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period before the Texas State University System Board of Regents can consider Dr. Taylor’s nomination. If confirmed, he will become Lamar University’s 16th president, succeeding Dr. Ken Evans.

Anthem Executive, an executive search firm, assisted TSUS in the Lamar University presidential search process.

Lamar University is a member of the Texas State University System, which consists of seven institutions, including Sam Houston State University (Huntsville, Conroe, The Woodlands), Sul Ross State University (Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, and Uvalde), Texas State University (San Marcos and Round Rock), Lamar Institute of Technology (Beaumont), Lamar State College Orange, and Lamar State College Port Arthur, serving more than 86,000 students.