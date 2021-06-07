Wendell Moore joins Lamar hoop staff

BEAUMONT, Texas – Wendell Moore has been named assistant coach announced Lamar University head basketball coach Alvin Brooks Wednesday afternoon. Moore becomes the third assistant to join the staff since Brooks’ hiring. Moore’s announcement comes just 24 hours after Brooks named Charles Harral to his staff.

“Wendell brings with him a lot of experience and is highly respected in our profession,” said Brooks. “He is another coach who I would describe as a servant leader. I watched what he was able to do at Prairie View A&M where they won the conference title in three consecutive years. When Houston was a part of Conference USA, Wendell was at Tulsa with Danny Manning, and they won the league.

“I’ve watched Wendell win a Conference USA and SWAC championship at the Division I level and do a great job in junior college developing players. He’s been a great leader and model citizen for young men and that is what we’re looking for,” added Brooks.

Moore joins LU after spending the previous four seasons with Prairie View A&M and brings with him more than two decades worth of coaching experience. During his time at Prairie View, Moore helped build the Panthers into the power in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

While in Prairie View, he helped coach three regular-season SWAC championship teams, as well as the 2019 squad that advanced to the NCAA Championships. Prairie View A&M also recorded a 73-49 (.598) overall record, a mark that includes 22 wins in 2018-19.

In SWAC contests, the Panthers posted an impressive .835 winning percentage while Moore was on staff. Prairie View went 56-11 during that time – a record that included an undefeated season in 2020-21 and a one-loss campaign in 2018-19. The Panthers also built one of the nation’s longest home win streaks during Moore’s time on staff.

As a member of the PVAMU coaching staff, Moore helped develop the 2020 SWAC Player of the Year and the 2019 league defensive player of the year. Those two awards highlighted a list of four first-team all-conference selections from the previous season.

Moore joined the Prairie View staff from Butler County Junior College (El Dorado, Kansas) where he spent two seasons. Moore was also instrumental in helping Butler County build its program as well. The Grizzlies made consecutive appearances in the Region VI final four.

Prior to his move to Butler County JC, Moore spent time at Tulsa, UMKC and Florida Atlantic helping teams and players reach unparalleled success.

Moore served on Danny Manning’s staff at Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane won the league regular season and tournament titles to advance to the NCAA Championships. He also helped produce the C-USA Player of the Year and a future NBA player.

In addition to helping send players to careers in the NBA, like Tulsa’s Shaquille Harrison, Moore also worked with future NBA coach Rex Walters at Florida Atlantic. Moore was key in the recruitment and development of Brett Royster, the Sun Belt’s all-time leader in blocked shots. Moore coached Alex Bazzell and Daniel Brady during his time with UMKC. Bazzell is now considered one of the NBA’s top skills trainers, and Brady has gone on to serve as an assistant coach in the NBA.

Moore played his collegiate basketball at Georgia Southern. During his collegiate career, Moore helped lead the Eagles to the 1992 Trans American Athletic Conference title and a spot in the NCAA Championships. Moore left GSU as the school’s single-season leader in steals and three-point field-goal percentage. A former all-conference athlete, Moore was named the Chevrolet Most Valuable Player during GSU’s tournament run.

