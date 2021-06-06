MWH announces Victoria Tamez as Curator of Collections

BEAUMONT, Texas – The McFaddin-Ward House (MWH) is pleased to introduce Victoria Tamez as its next Curator of Collections.

“Since our doors opened in 1986, the vast collections of the McFaddin-Ward House have been nationally recognized,” Tony Chauveaux, MWH executive director, said. “I’m incredibly excited that Victoria Tamez has agreed to join our team and continue the long tradition of excellence in the care and management of over 35,000 objects in the McFaddin-Ward House collections.

“We welcome her to Beaumont and look forward to benefiting from her expertise in caring for the treasures of the McFaddin-Ward House.”

Recently, Tamez graduated from Texas Tech University with a Master of Arts in Heritage and Museum Sciences. She received her Bachelor of Arts in History from Our Lady of the Lake University.

Previously, Tamez worked as the Acting Collections Manager for the History Division of the Museum of Texas Tech University and served as a graduate assistant. She also worked as a research assistant at Our Lady of the Lake University, Center for Mexican American Studies and Research in San Antonio.

Tamez brings to the MWH experience with archives, cataloguing, database and collections management, and record-keeping.

For more information, visit mcfaddin-ward.org or call (409) 832-1906.