Vidor Police Beat 5.26 -6.1.21

By Dawn Burleigh

From staff reports

The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from May 26 – June 1, 2021:

Wednesday, May 26

  • Assault at the 300 block of South Tannahill Street
  • Criminal mischief at the 2100 block of Berwick Street
  • Warrant service at the 1100 block of State Hwy. 12

Thursday, May 27

  • Assist other agency at Interstate 10 eastbound at Boomtown
  • Assist other agency at Main and Farm to Market Road 1132
  • Trespassing at the 400 block of Ethel
  • Criminal traffic violation at the 100 block of Old Hwy. 90 East

Saturday, May 29

  • Assault at the 300 block of Oakland Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 700 block of Park Street

Sunday, May 30

  • Assault at the 600 block of Tupelo Street
  • Theft at the 200 block of Smith Street
  • Damaged property at the 1100 block of North Archie Street
  • Burglary at the 300 block of Bluebird Street

Monday, May 31

  • Assist other agency at State Hwy. 12 and Johnson
  • Trespassing at the 800 block of Laura Lane
  • Warrant service at the 100 block of Main Street
  • Criminal mischief at the 18600 block of Interstate 10
  • Assist other agency at the 800 block of Main Street

Tuesday, June 1

  • Assist other agency at the 800 block of Interstate 10 west
  • Crimes against person – injury to child/elderly/disabled at the 600 block of South Archie
  • Assist other agency at Evangeline Drive and Sutton
  • Robbery at the 600 block of Old Hwy 90 West
  • Controlled substance at Hwy 90 near Elementary School

SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department

