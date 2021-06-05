Education First Federal Credit Union presents $7,000 to OC High School Seniors

Beaumont, Texas – Education First Federal Credit Union is proud to announce its scholarship recipients for the Class of 2021. Over the last several weeks, representatives from Education First have personally presented $1,000 scholarships to seven high school seniors in Orange County.

Since 1999, when we first began distributing our scholarship, we have given out $551,000. This year’s round of grads throughout Southeast Texas will bring that total to $587,000.

The recipients are chosen by their counselors or by their high school’s scholarship committee each year.

The 2021 recipients from Orange County are:

Bridge City High School Kian Perry

Community Christian School Alyssa Charrier

Deweyville High School Jenna Kroutter

Little Cypress Mauriceville High School John Sulak

Orangefield High School Samantha Hambley Vahsholtz

Vidor High School Caitlyn Trahan

West Orange Stark High School Quintin Procter