Orange Police Beat 6.1.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for June 1, 2021:
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Controlled substance at the 200 block of Border Street
- Warrant service at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Theft at the 1500 block of West Inwood Drive
- Warrant service at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 700 block of State Hwy. 87
- Public intoxication at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the Interstate 10 service road at Farm to Market Road 1442
- Missing person at the 1400 block of Beagle Road
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Houston gang member charged for trafficking young teen for sex
HOUSTON – A Houston gang member has been ordered into custody on charges of child sex trafficking, announced Acting U.S.... read more