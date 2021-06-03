NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 6.3.21
Weather
A wet forecast continues – rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected every day for the next week.
Rain totals will be 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts.
Expect street flooding during periods of heavy rains. Stay off roads during flash flood warnings.
Minor to moderate river flooding could worsen over the next week, depending on where the rain falls.
