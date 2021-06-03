Alexandria Man Cited for Charter and Tuna Violations in Plaquemines Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited an Alexandria man for alleged charter guide and tuna fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on May 29.

Agents cited Chandler Cataldie, 33, for failing to comply with charter guide regulations, violating tuna regulations and failing to have a recreational offshore landing permit.

Agents were on a Joint Enforcement Agreement patrol with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administrations (NOAA) when they stopped Cataldie with Champion Charters in Red Pass for a license and creel check.

When agents boarded the boat, they learned that Cataldie was on a charter with six paying customers without a current U.S. Coast Guard captain’s license, charter guide license and proof of insurance. Additionally, Cataldie was in possession of two yellowfin tuna without the required required Highly Migratory Species Permit for Charter/Headboats issued by NOAA and Louisiana’s free recreational offshore landing permit.

LDWF requires all charter fishermen to have a U.S. Coast Guard captains license, an LDWF charter boat fishing guide license and proof of at least $300,000 liability insurance all in their possession while on the water and fishing.

Not possessing the required charter guide licenses and proof of liability insurance carries up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail for each offense. Violating tuna regulations brings a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail. Failing to possess an offshore landing permit brings up to a $50 fine and 15 days in jail.

Cataldie may also face civil restitution totaling $1,675 for the replacement value of the two yellowfin tuna. Agents seized two tunas weighing 245 pounds and donated them to a local charity.

The case will be forwarded to District Attorney Charles Ballay for prosecution. Agents for this case are Lt. Adam Young, Sgt. Villere Reggio and Corporal Blaine Wagner.