Orange Police Beat 5.26.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 26, 2021:
- Evading detention at the 2400 block of Link Ave
- Warrant at Park and 33rd
- Found property at the 2300 block of McKee Drive
- Public intoxication at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Cruelty toward child at the 100 block of Clairmont Drive
- Miscellaneous incidents at the 2300 block of Godwin Circle
- Warrant service at the 100 block of East Florida Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Jolivette named WOSE Teacher of the Year
Kandi Jolivette was recently named the West Orange-Stark Elementary Teacher of the Year for her tremendous work ethic and dedication... read more