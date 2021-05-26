Wrapping up their time in Green & Gold
It was a grand night at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Tuesday night as the Class of 2021 graduated at Battlin’ Bear Stadium in front of their families and friends. Here, Madeline Stephenson and Jack Burke pose for a superb picture as two of many LC-M graduates that celebrated.
