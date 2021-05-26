Houston Man Sentenced for Federal Violations Related to Identity Theft Scheme

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Houston man has been sentenced to prison for federal violations related to identity theft in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today.

French Latrelle Carpenter, 45, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4, 2021, to access device fraud and was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

“Anybody who has ever been a victim of identity theft can attest to how stressful the experience can be and how difficult it can be to get your finances back in order,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Identity theft wreaks havoc on the finances of its victims, which can take literally years to repair. Criminals that victimize others through identity theft in the Eastern District of Texas should expect to receive a visit from law enforcement.”

According to information presented in court, a search of Carpenter’s vehicle on August 28, 2020 produced four credit card skimmers, a laptop computer, blank credit cards and several birth certificates bearing the names of other individuals. A search of the laptop, pursuant to a search warrant, revealed more than 100 credit card numbers and names along with personal identifying information for three individuals. The computer also contained a user guide for card/magnetic strip reader/writer software, a document related to credit card fraud and an internet search history related to the buying of stolen credit card data.

Carpenter was indicted by a federal grand jury on Nov. 4, 2020, and charged with federal violations.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Corrigan Police Department and prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tommy L. Coleman.