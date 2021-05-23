FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Our spiritual attire should never vary

I once owned a pretty emerald green dress. At a time in my life when I had more children and responsibilities than opportunities to shop, it was my default dress for special occasions. I didn’t realize how much my children paid attention to my wardrobe until I put it on one day and Lauren asked, “Who’s getting married?”

The same child would also watch me getting ready to leave the house in a black dress and ask, “Who died?” She was always right. At that time, I wore the same dress to every funeral.

I’m still pretty easy to read. Outfits indicate where I’m going, or where I’ve been. Whether it’s to church, sleep, the ball park, or a walk around the neighborhood, I have a look for each occasion.

I don’t mind if my wardrobe hints to the path I’m traveling; however my prayerful preparations should remain constant. The believers in Ephesus received instructions presently referred to as the Armor of God. I like the Message version of Ephesians 6:13-18. “Be prepared. You’re up against far more than you can handle on your own. Take all the help you can get, every weapon God has issued, so that when it’s all over but the shouting you’ll still be on your feet. Truth, righteousness, peace, faith, and salvation are more than words. Learn how to apply them. You’ll need them throughout your life. God’s Word is an indispensable weapon. In the same way, prayer is essential in this ongoing warfare. Pray hard and long. Pray for your brothers and sisters. Keep your eyes open. Keep each other’s spirits up so that no one falls behind or drops out.”

Wherever I’m going, or whatever I’m doing, my spiritual attire should never vary.

