Orange Police Beat 5.19.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 19, 2021:
- Assault on Carpenters Place
- Abandoned vehicle at Interstate 10 at Womack turnaround
- Runaway on Circle P
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset
- Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 37th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
