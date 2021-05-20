May 20, 2021

Orange Police Beat 5.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:29 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 19, 2021:

  • Assault on Carpenters Place
  • Abandoned vehicle at Interstate 10 at Womack turnaround
  • Runaway on Circle P
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset
  • Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 37th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

