NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm 5.20.21
Weather
Heavy rain will cause some flooded streets this afternoon and tonight. If you can not tell how deep the water is on the road, do not drive through it.
Another round of heavy rain and potential flooding will occur Friday afternoon.
Drier weather is expected by Sunday and continues into early next week.
You Might Like
County asking residents to report damages
Orange County Office of Emergency Management and Orange County Disaster Rebuild is encouraging all residents in the surrounding areas to... read more