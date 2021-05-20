May 20, 2021

  • 79°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 pm 5.20.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Weather

Heavy rain will cause some flooded streets this afternoon and tonight. If you can not tell how deep the water is on the road, do not drive through it.
Another round of heavy rain and potential flooding will occur Friday afternoon.
Drier weather is expected by Sunday and continues into early next week.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar